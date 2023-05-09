FIBA World Cup Trophy to travel to Iran

TEHRAN - The FIBA World Cup Trophy will travel to Tehran, capital of Iran on May 12.

The trophy will also travel to Isfahan after two days.

The FIBA World Cup trophy will make stops in 30 nations during its tour, before returning to the host countries in time for the global basketball showcase.

The Trophy Tour, presented by J9, officially launched last weekend as part of the festivities that was highlighted by the FIBA World Cup Draw at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Trophy Tour sees the FIBA Basketball World Cup Naismith Trophy - named in honor of basketball's inventor, Dr James Naismith - embark on a journey across the globe for the second time.

It will return to Japan in mid-July, followed by Indonesia, and finally, the Philippines, where the final phase of the FIBA Basketball World Cup will be held.

The 19th edition of FIBA's flagship event, the FIBA Basketball World Cup, will take place for the first time across three host nations in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

"The Trophy Tour is also an important opportunity to grow even more interest in the tournament and also in basketball more generally worldwide," said Frank Leenders, Director General of FIBA Media and Marketing Services.

Iran basketball team are drawn in Group G along with Spain, Ivory Coast and Brazil in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.