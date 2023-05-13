Iran tourism to reap reward if Ecbatana gains UNESCO status, governor-general says

TEHRAN – Hamedan’s Governor-General has said the UNESCO designation of Ecbatana will be providing a great opportunity for Iran’s tourism sector.

“The UNESCO registration of the Hegmataneh ensemble will provide an unparalleled opportunity not only for Hamedan but for the whole tourism sector of Iran,” Moslem Makhfi said on Thursday.

Known in classical times as Ecbatana, the ensemble, which partly overlaps with modern Hamedan, was once one of the world’s greatest cities of ancient times.

“Now, an important assignment for [gaining] a [possible] UNESCO registration of this historical identity of Iran is on the shoulders of Hamadan [province],” the official said.

In this regard, continuous efforts should be made to cement cultural dialogue between Hamedan and [other parts of] Iran, he added.

Hegmataneh was once the capital of Medes and later the summer residence for Achaemenid kings. The ensemble is made up of a priceless archeological site and a singular collection of historical ruins.

It embraces artifacts from six different historical eras that are still extant, including an odd collection that belonged to Iran's Christians. It is well protected as a result of its significance to history and culture.

Ecbatana was first excavated in 1913 by the French Assyriologist Charles Fossey. In 2006, excavations in a limited area of Hegmataneh hill failed to uncover anything older than the Parthian period (247 BC). However, excavations have been limited due to the modern city covering most of the ancient sites.

Around 1220, Hamedan was destroyed by the Mongols. In 1386, it was sacked by Timur (Tamerlane), a Turkish conqueror, and the inhabitants were massacred. In the 17th century, it was partially restored and then frequently changed hands between the Iranian dynasties and the Ottomans.

Located on a high plain, Hamedan is pleasantly cool in the summer but can snow and freeze from December to March. Hamedans attractions include Ali Sadr Cave, Ganjnameh Inscriptions, Avicenna Mausoleum, Hegmataneh Hill, Alaviyan Dome, Jameh Mosque, and St. Stephanos Gregorian Church, among others.

