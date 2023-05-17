TEDPIX gains nearly 20,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 19,969 points to 2.321 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 13.63 billion securities worth 99.506 trillion rials (about $199 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA