Ancient graves accidentally unearthed in northern Iran

TEHRAN –A number of ancient graves have recently been discovered by accident in northern Iran.

During a construction project in the city of Rudbar, northern Gilan province, several ancient tombs were unearthed, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The graves are estimated to date back to the pre-Islamic era until the early Islamic period, Vali Jahani explained on Tuesday.

However, further research and investigation conducted by cultural heritage experts and archaeologists is imperative, the official added.

Gilan is well-known for its rich Iron Age cemeteries such as Marlik that have been excavated over the past century. It was once within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

Sophisticated Rasht, capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it's the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.



ABU/

