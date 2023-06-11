Commodities worth over $487m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed trade of 3,021,946 tons of commodities with a total trading value of more than $487 million on its physical market.

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor trade of 2,723,436 tons of commodities worth nearly $351 million.

On this floor the IME sold 1,278,329 tons of cement, 1,093,000 tons of iron ore, 238,886 tons of steel, 101,600 tons of sponge iron, 6,525 tons of aluminum, 5,100 tons of copper, 1,850 tons of coke, 1,040 tons of zinc and 190 tons of molybdenum concentrate.

Furthermore, the IME witnessed on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 250,095 tons of commodities valued at more than $128 million.

Commodities traded on this floor included 94,487 tons of polymeric products, 57,554 tons of bitumen, 38,700 tons of chemicals, 30,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 15,000 tons of lube cut, 10,950 tons of sulfur, 4,249 tons of base oil, 754 tons of petroleum products and 290 tons of feedstocks.

The IME also traded within the same week 48,415 tons of commodities on its side market.

As previously reported, during the past Iranian calendar month (ended on May 21), the IME witnessed trade of 13,429,985 tons of commodities and 1,075 vehicles with a total trading value of almost $3 billion on its physical market, registering growths of 21.7 percent in value and 17.5 percent in volume of trades compared with the month before that.

The exchange saw on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor, trade of 1,777,910 tons of commodities valued at nearly $860 million.

The IME's customers purchased on this floor 509,402 tons of bitumen, 421,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 418,260 tons of polymeric products, 184,000 tons of lube cut, 179,693 tons of chemicals, 37,840 tons of sulfur, 19,876 tons of oil, 12,098 tons of petroleum products, 1,670 tons of insulation, 1,000 tons of slop wax and 790 tons of feedstocks.

Moreover, the exchange saw trade of 11,506,598 tons of commodities and 1,075 vehicles worth more than $2 billion on its metals and minerals trading floor.

Items traded on this floor included 6,074,215 tons of cement, 2,778,000 tons of iron ore, 1,888,779 tons of steel, 748,100 tons of sponge iron, 36,030 tons of aluminum, 32,700 tons of copper, 5,305 tons of zinc, 2,000 tons of coke, 1,020 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 300 tons of cast iron, 60 tons of precious metals concentrate and 1,075 vehicles.

Last was the IME's side market on which the exchange traded 145,476 tons of commodities.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA