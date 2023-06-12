Kashan one step closer to become global textile hub 

TEHRAN – The oasis city of Kashan in central Iran is one step closer to being recognized as a world city of textiles, the World Crafts Council Director has said.

Kashan is on the verge of being recognized as a world city of textile and the registration dossier is in its final stages, Saad Hani Al-Qaddumi said on Sunday.

With dedicated efforts, the goal is to achieve this accomplishment by the end of summer this year, he added.

Kashan is situated on a route that connects Tehran to the giant destinations of Isfahan, Shiraz, and Yazd. Moreover, the ancient town is a gateway to many sights, stories, and surrounding attractive villages to discover. Amongst the highlights are the lavishly decorated houses of Brujerdi, Tabatabai, Ameri, and Abbasi.

Apart from cultural sites such as a domed bazaar, where travelers can find loads of Kashani traditions and souvenirs, they may escape the city for the UNESCO-registered Fin Garden, which is believed to be the epitome of Eden.

Kashan is highly famed for rosewater distillation ceremonies, which draw visitors from all over the country. Many believe traditionally distilled rosewater is of higher quality than that produced in factories, probably due to shorter time intervals between the harvest and distillation practices. Golab or rosewater is a fragrant distillate of Mohammadi roses, which is used in dishes to flavor them or consumed as a religious perfume as well.

In addition, Kashan embraces some archaeological gems. Most importantly, the Tepe Sialk yielded interesting pottery pieces, metal tools, and domestic implements made from stone, clay, and bone that date from as early as the 4th millennium BC.

The name Kashan is tightly bound to the UNESCO-designated Abyane, which is situated around 90 km in a southward direction. The ancient village is known for its gorgeous architecture, traditional clothing specifically from the inhabitants, and its old dialect of Persian that dates from the Sassanid era. Abyaneh is truly a living piece of history. Its people’s ways of life and traditions have survived almost unchanged for hundreds of years. It would be an unforgettable day trip for Kashan.

