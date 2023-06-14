Writer Hushang Moradi Kermani, Read with Me join Iran’s nominees for ALMA

TEHRAN – Writer Hushang Moradi Kermani and “Read with Me”, a nationwide plan for the promotion of reading, have joined Iranian nominees for the 2024 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA).

The nominees for the prestigious Swedish prize for children’s literature have been selected by Iran’s Institute for Research on History of Children’s Literature.

Moradi Kermani and the reading plan have previously been nominated for the award for eight times, however, they have failed to win so far.

“Creating stories about the children from deprived and lower-class families, from children in carpet weaving workshops to those living in villages on the margins of deserts, Moradi Kermani has tried to be a voice echoing their pains and needs,” the institute said in its previous statement.

Moradi Kermani’s works have led Iranian society towards reading more than ever. His works enjoy factors such as sustainability, stress on human values, a strong influence on children, and the capability of being translated, all of which encourage people to read, the statement read.

He is mostly known as a children’s writer, but his works also appeal to adults.

He is the author of numerous bestsellers such as “You’re No Stranger Here”, “The Water Urn” and “A Sweet Jam”.

Most of his works have been translated into English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch, Arabic, Armenian, Turkish and several other languages.

Read with Me has been initiated by the Institute for Research on History of Children’s Literature to promote reading for all children, in particular for those living in deprived areas and crisis.

The plan promotes the slogan “All children deserve to read quality books”.

This plan has also been nominated for the 2024 ALMA by the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), the Flemish branch of the IBBY – International Board on Books for Young People, and the American writer Katherine Paterson.

The Children’s Book Council of Iran, Iran’s Association of Writers for Children and Youth, the Institute for Research on History of Children’s Literature, and the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCY-Kanoon) are the four Iranian cultural centers allowed to select Iran’s nominations for the ALMA.

Previously on Saturday, the Children’s Book Council of Iran picked writer Ali-Asghar Seyyedabadi, illustrator Alireza Golduzian and reading promoter Nader Musavi as its nominees for the award.

The Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award was established in 2002 by the Swedish National Council for Cultural Affairs to commemorate Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren and to promote children’s and youths’ literature from around the world.



The award amounts to SEK 5 million (about €570,000), making it the world’s largest award for children’s and young adults’ literature.

The ALMA jury will announce the 2024 laureate in March at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Italy.

Photo: Writer Hushang Moradi Kermani in an undated photo.

