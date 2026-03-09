Ben Stiller asks White House to remove ‘Tropic Thunder’ clip from Iran video: ‘War is not a movie’

Ben Stiller criticized the White House for using a clip from his 2008 satirical action movie “Tropic Thunder.”

The Trump administration posted a montage video on the social platform X on Thursday from several films with the caption, “JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY.” The post follows the U.S. and Israel’s joint launch of strikes against Iran.

“Hey White House, please remove the ‘Tropic Thunder’ clip,” Stiller wrote Friday in an X post. “We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie.”

Stiller has been an outspoken critic of President Trump and his administration’s policies. The star signed on to a letter in support of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after the Federal Communications Commission chair pressured ABC to suspend the comedian over his comments about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The actor also appeared in former Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 campaign ads and made major donations to support her presidential bid.

This is not the first time — even this week — that Trump’s White House account has received criticism from the entertainment world for using content without permission.

On Tuesday, pop singer Kesha admonished the administration for using her song “Blow” in a video depicting military strikes.

“It’s come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war,” Kesha wrote weeks later on Instagram. “Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane.”

White House communications director Steven Cheung dismissed the artist’s criticisms, writing on X, “All these ‘singers’ keep falling for this.”

“This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they’re b‑‑‑‑ing about,” he said.

After singer Sabrina Carpenter complained in December about the administration’s use of her song “Juno” in a video promoting Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s operations, the White House deleted the post.

“This video is evil and disgusting,” Carpenter wrote on X. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

The White House later doubled down, posting an edited clip of the singer on “Saturday Night Live.”