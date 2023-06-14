Strength in West Bank key to defeating Israel: Leader

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei met on Wednesday with Ziyad Nakhala, the secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.

The meeting took place in Tehran.

In the meeting, the Leader congratulated the Islamic Jihad on its recent victory over Israel, saying that the present conditions of the Israeli regime are every different from 70 years ago.

“Today, the Zionist enemy is in a position of passivity and reaction, and this situation shows that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and resistance groups have correctly identified the path and are moving forward in this direction with prudence,” The Leader said.

Underlining that in big goals and works it will not be possible to achieve the goals until the risk is taken, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Today, by God's grace, the strength and credibility of the Palestinian resistance groups and Islamic Jihad is increasing day by day, and the recent defeat of the Zionist regime in the 5-day war confirms this.”

He continued, “The Islamic Jihad of Palestine aced the test in the recent battle of Gaza, and now the conditions for the Zionist regime have changed compared to seventy years ago, and the Zionist leaders have the right to worry about not seeing the eightieth anniversary of this regime.”

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that Islamic Jihad and other Palestinian resistance groups have found the main key to fighting the Zionist regime. “The growing power of the resistance groups in the West Bank is the key to bringing the Zionist enemy to its knees, and this path must continue,” he added.

The Leader appreciated the move by Palestinian resistance groups to achieve political unity and in the battlefield and described that as “very important.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized the continuation of the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Palestinian people and resistance groups.

For his part, Nakhala appreciated the constant support of the Islamic Republic for the Palestinian people and their struggles and gave a report on the recent developments in occupied Palestine, especially the defeat of the Zionist regime in the 5-day war in Gaza and the conditions in the West Bank and the dominant resistance groups in this area.

“The Islamic Jihad came out of the Gaza war proudly and we hope to witness the final victory and the liberation of al-Quds soon,” the Palestinian resistance leader said.