Restart for better future

TEHRAN- Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met on Sunday with Uzbekistan’s president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and his accompanying delegation.

Referring to the unique historical and cultural affinity of the two countries of Iran and Uzbekistan, Ayatollah Khamenei said “such common areas should be used to expand ties in different sectors.”

The Leader, expressing satisfaction at the revival of relations between the two countries after a long moratorium, noted that “unfortunately, for many years the ties between Iran and Uzbekistan were very limited, and I hope that this trip and the talks held in Tehran will be a new chapter for a better future in the relations between the two countries.”

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say, “Iran has the capability to conveniently connect Uzbekistan to international waters through Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, while the fields of cooperation are beyond trade and transportation and can be achieved through various initiatives in the field of science and technology.”

The Leader pointed out that “the development of Iran-Uzbekistan relations, of course, has its opponents, but a decision should be made regardless of all of them which should be in line with the interests of the two countries, and cooperation should be enhanced as much as possible.”

For his part, Mirziyoyev called his meeting with the Leader as “historic” and said, “We have also had regrets for such a gap in ties between the two countries as well as the diminution in collaboration.”

“We all hope that the talks held in Tehran can lay the groundwork for taking great steps to advance ties to their proper and desired level in the fields of business, transportation, science, and technology, as well as tourism,” he added.

The president of Uzbekistan also praised the Iranian people for their resistance in the face of harsh sanctions and emphasized, “The accomplishments gained by the Iranian nation, particularly in the field of science and technology, which I saw parts of them in the exhibition, demonstrate that a nation under the wise guidance of its Leader and with unity can overcome all pressures.”