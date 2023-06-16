TEHRAN – A rosewater distillation festival, commonly known as “Golab-giri”, is scheduled to be held in the Ilkhanid era (1256–1353) mausoleum of Chalabi Oghlou, which stands tall in Soltaniyeh, northwestern Zanjan province on Sunday, a local official has said.

The festival aims to highlight the region’s agritourism potential as well as promote the mausoleum as a must-see tourist destination, Parvaneh Asgari explained on Friday.

Every year in May and June, hundreds of Golab-Giri festivals take place, where roses reign and fragrant dreams come true. For centuries, the delights of fragrant roses have taken center stage in Kashan and surrounding lands, as honored guests and locals pluck petals with gentle care and joy.

Iran has a long history of concentrating on flowers and herbs. Many people think that traditionally distilled rose water is of higher quality than rose water made in factories, likely due to the faster harvesting and distillation processes.

Traditionally, rose water is made from a flower with a very sweet scent, best known in the country as Mohammadi roses. In the early morning, the flower harvest is almost complete. Rumor has it that delays in harvesting or transporting it to the distillery are causing a drop in the quantity and quality of essential oils. Each pot is filled with 80 liters of water and almost 30 kilograms of rose petals, and connected with metal pipes, allowing steam to flow through to create the hydrosol. Distillation waste can be composted or fed to animals.

A therapeutic effect is attributed to rose water and rose oil. Some claim that rose oil calms the mind and relieves anxiety, stress, and depression. Stories have it that rosewater-based products can help with digestive problems, colds, and skin problems.

A cherished event in Iranian culture, Golab-Giri is also a celebration of Iranian generosity and hospitality in addition to the harvest of roses.

Also known as Sheikh Barragh mausoleum, Chalabi Oghlou mausoleum is a historical octagonal structure neighboring the UNESCO-registered Dome of Soltaniyeh.

According to its inscriptions, the mausoleum is the burial place of Sheikh Barragh Baba, a prominent mystic in the Ilkhanid era.

Meaning “Town of the Sultans”, the ancient city of Soltaniyeh was briefly the capital of Persia’s Ilkhanid dynasty (a branch of the Mongol dynasty) during the 14th century.

Gonbad-e (“The Dome of”) Soltaniyeh is highly recognized as an architectural masterpiece, particularly due to its innovative double-shelled dome and elaborate interior decoration. The very imposing dome stands about 50 meters tall from its base. Covered with turquoise-blue faience tiles, the stunning structure dominates the skyline of Soltaniyeh.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins nearby.

