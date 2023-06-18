Centuries-old Ilchi Mosque in need of urgent restoration

TEHRAN – The Safavid era (1501-1736) Ilchi Mosque in central Isfahan province is in need of urgent restoration, ISNA reported on Sunday.

Despite being listed as a national heritage site in 1936, the mosque has been neglected and lacks proper preservation, leading to its current worrying state, the report added.

Although the mosque is in urgent need of restoration, it appears that the related organizations are relying on one another to take the necessary steps to restore and protect it.

Saheb Soltan Beigom, daughter of a courtier in Shah Suleiman’s court, founded this humble mosque. In Azeri language, the term ‘Ilchi’ or ‘elci’ refers to a messenger. Under the supervision of Mohammad Ali ben Ostad Alibeyk, the construction of the mosque was completed in 1686.

Soaked in a rich history and culture, Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran. Now, it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. The ancient city is filled with many architectural wonders such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The city has long been nicknamed as Nesf-e-Jahan which is translated into “half the world”; meaning seeing it is relevant to see the whole world. In its heyday, it was also one of the largest cities in the region with a population of nearly one million.

Isfahan is renowned not only for the abundance of great historical bridges but also for its ‘life-giving river’, the Zayandeh-Rood, which has long bestowed the city an original beauty and fertility. The cool blue tiles of Isfahan’s Islamic buildings, and the city’s majestic bridges, contrast perfectly with the encircling hot, dry Iranian countryside.

The huge Imam Square, best known as Naghsh-e Jahan Sq. (literary meaning “Image of the World”), is one of the largest in the world (500m by 160m), and a majestic example of town planning. Built in the early 17th century, the UNESCO-registered square is punctuated with the most interesting sights in Isfahan. Modern Isfahan is now home to some heavy industry, including steel factories and a nuclear facility on its outskirts, however, its inner core wants to be preserved as a priceless gem.

