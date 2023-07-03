Stock market to go through a calm period in summer: expert

TEHRAN – A stock market analyst has said the market will experience a calm trading period in the summer and will continue to improve by the end of the season, IRNA reported.

“The trend of the market in the spring shows that this market was lively but had relatively volatile transactions during the mentioned time period,” Nima Mirzaei said.

According to the expert, there is a possibility that as the end of the summer season approaches, the number of transactions will increase and the value of transactions will reach more than 100 trillion rials (about $199.7 million).

“The increase in the value of transactions and the consequent growth of liquidity inflow to the market will help the upward trend of the stock market index by the end of summer, and we can hope that the index will reach 2.5 million points at this time,” Mirzaei said.

“We can hope that shareholders will gain reasonable returns in the short term, but this profit will more likely be earned by those shareholders who entered the market with knowledge or indirectly through investment funds,” he added.

The capital market expert stated that the general trend of the stock market is positive and it seems that the market will reach a relative stability in the current range.

He believed that the ups and downs of the market during spring were different from the trends of the market in the past.

“This shows that the market can experience new seasons of transactions and we will not see the repetition of past trends and expected thoughts of shareholders in the short term,” he noted.

Mirzaei, finally said that experts are optimistic about the trend of the market in the current year, noting: “If the forex market stays stable, the capital market can have a significant upward movement by the end of the year.”

EF/MA