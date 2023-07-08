Iran advance to 2024 Women’s Junior Handball World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Kazakhstan 27-24 on Saturday to finish fifth in the 2023 Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship.

The Iranian team lost to China 29-23 and Chinese Taipei 28-18 and defeated Uzbekistan 37-36, India 39-31, Hong Kong 45-16 and Kazakhstan 27-24 in the competition held in Hong Kong.

The Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship is the official competition for junior women's national handball teams of Asia, and takes place every two years.

The top five teams will qualify for the 24th IHF Women’s Junior (U20) Handball World Championship in North Macedonia, slated for June 19 to 30, 2024.