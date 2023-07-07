Iran one step away from 2024 Women’s Junior Handball World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran will qualify for the 24th IHF Women’s Junior (U20) Handball World Championship if defeat Kazakhstan in the Asian championship on Saturday.

The Iranian girls defeated hosts Hong Kong 45-16 at the 2023 Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship on Friday.

The Iranian team lost to China 29-23 and Chinese Taipei 28-18 and defeated Uzbekistan 37-36 and India 39-31.

The Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship is the official competition for junior women's national handball teams of Asia, and takes place every two years.

The top five teams will qualify for the 24th IHF Women’s Junior (U20) Handball World Championship in North Macedonia, slated for June 19 to 30, 2024.