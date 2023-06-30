China defeat Iran at 2023 Asian Women’s Junior Handball Championship

TEHRAN – China defeated Iran 29-23 in Group B of the 2023 Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship on Friday.

Iran are scheduled to play Uzbekistan (Saturday), Chinese Taipei (Sunday) and India (Wednesday).

Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Japan and South Korea are in Group A.

The Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship is the official competition for junior women's national handball teams of Asia, and takes place every two years.

The top five teams will qualify for the 24th IHF Women’s Junior (U20) Handball World Championship in North Macedonia, slated for June 19 to 30, 2024.