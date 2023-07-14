Export from Isfahan province up 41% in a quarter on year

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Isfahan province increased by 41 percent during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the director-general of the customs department of the province announced.

Rasoul Kouhestani-Pajouh said that 524,000 tons of products worth $447.866 million were exported from the province in the mentioned three-month period, indicating seven percent growth in terms of weight year on year.

He named Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the major export destinations of the province’s products.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s non-oil trade stood at 44.1 million tons worth $26.5 billion during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Based on the IRICA data, the country’s non-oil export reached 35.5 million tons worth $12.5 billion, while the imports were 8.6 million tons valued at $14 billion in the first quarter of the current year.

During the mentioned period, the exports rose 24.4 percent in weight but dropped 8.84 percent in terms of value, however, the imports increased one percent in weight and 5.79 percent in value, as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and India were the top five export destinations of Iranian non-oil goods in the mentioned three months, and the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, and India were the top five sources of import.

According to the IRICA data, corn, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, rice, wheat, and barley were the main items imported to the country.

MA