TEDPIX drops 49,500 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 49,593 points to 2.021 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 8.169 billion securities worth 54.059 trillion rials (about $111 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

The Iranian government has been taking new measures to restore shareholders’ trust in the stock market and help the market thrive again.

As reported, the 13th government has always tried to move towards reforming the structure and foundation of the capital market in order to promote economic justice, transparency, and the true sovereignty of the people over their capital.

In this regard, over the past two years, the government has been following 16 practical and important measures in order to reform the structure of the stock market.

Reducing inflation, changing the fluctuation range of the market to seven percent in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), helping the Securitas and Stock Exchange Organization (SEO) and the Finance and Economic Affairs Ministry to facilitate obtaining loans by pledging the person’s stock portfolio, requiring the stock market companies to pay dividends through Sejam System, and helping investors in the housing market were among the mentioned measures.

Earlier this month, stock market analyst Nima Mirzaei said the market will experience a calm trading period in the summer and will continue to improve by the end of the season.

“The trend of the market in the spring shows that this market was lively but had relatively volatile transactions during the mentioned time period,” he said.

MA