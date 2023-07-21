Oil tanker seized by Indonesia doesn’t belong to Iran: Oil Ministry

TEHRAN – The Iranian Oil Ministry issued a statement on Friday announcing that the cargo of the tanker, MT Arman 114, that was seized by the Indonesian coast guards earlier this month does not belong to Iran.

“Any reports attributing the cargo of the vessel to the Islamic Republic of Iran lacks any validity,” the ministry stated.

The ministry added the airing of such reports are intended to “create a negative atmosphere our country.”

Indonesian maritime authorities announced on July 11 that they had seized a tanker carrying more than 200,000 metric tons of light crude oil after a suspected illegal transfer at sea.

It said the MT Arman 114 under was "suspected of carrying out illegal transshipment activities" in Indonesia's exclusive economic zone.

Even at the time the Indonesia maritime security agency did not directly point the finger at Iran.