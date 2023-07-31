‘After Midnight’, ‘A Farewell to Arm’ join Iranian lineup at Kerala film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short film ‘After Midnight’ and documentary ‘A Farewell to Arm’ have been selected to be screened at the 15th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) in India.

Directed by Mohammad Bagheri, ‘After Midnight’ tells the story of Maliheh who is pregnant and has got just tonight for saving her life and the life of her husband. A very narrow time that changes all her expectations.

Roya Javidnia and Roshanak Gerami are the only cast of the short film.

‘A Farewell to Arm’ by Amir Hossein Karbakhsh is about the peace process between Palestine and Israel.

Earlier, the festival announced that the Iranian short film 'Black Seed' will go on screen in its 15th edition.

Directed by Amirhoman Khosravani and co-written by Amir Najafi and Amirhoman Khosravani, the 15-minute short film is about a boy with Down syndrome.

“On the night of her death, a grandmother gives a valuable diamond to Sam, her eight-year-old grandson with Down syndrome. The diamond does not belong to their family but her sons are determined to find it,” the synopsis of the short film read.

The IDSFFK will be held from August 4 to 9.

