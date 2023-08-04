Export from Golestan province rises 28% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Golestan province, in the northeast of Iran, rose 28 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Shahriyar Shahriyari, the director-general of the province’s Customs Department, said that over 161,000 tons of non-oil goods worth $86.58 million were exported from the province in the four-month period of this year, with a 33-percent growth in weight, year on year.

He named eggs, cheese, polystyrene, iron pipes, fish food, chipboard sheets, nylon, dates, polyethylene compound and wire and cable coating as the main exported items, and Turkmenistan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Romania, Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Russia, Armenia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and India as the major export destinations.

The official further announced that over 25,370 tons of non-oil products valued at $56.326 million were imported to the province in the first four months of the present year, with 333 percent rise in value, and 237 percent growth in weight year on year.

He named soybean oil, sodium sulfate, diesel generator, greenhouse equipment, calcined petroleum coke, and fabric as the main imported items, and Turkey, Turkmenistan, England, India, Spain, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Pakistan, Iraq, Australia, Germany, Denmark, and Italy as the major sources of import to the province in the mentioned four-month period.

As previously announced by Darvish-Ali Hassan-Zadeh, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, the value of export from Golestan province increased by 26 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), as compared to the preceding year.

He said that non-oil commodities worth $235 million were exported from the province to 33 countries in the previous year.

MA