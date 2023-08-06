Commodities worth nearly $533m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed trade of 2,403,386 tons of commodities with a total trading value of nearly $533 million on its physical market.

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor trade of 1,918,039 tons of commodities valued at more than $317 million.

On this floor the IME sold 1,015,114 tons of cement, 535,000 tons of iron ore, 189,885 tons of steel, 160,700 tons of sponge iron, 10,659 tons of copper, 6,640 tons of aluminum, 2,000 tons of cast iron, 1,360 tons of zinc and 250 tons of molybdenum concentrate.

Moreover, the IME witnessed on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 473,152 tons of commodities worth nearly $209 million.

Commodities traded on this floor included 171,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 121,875 tons of bitumen, 99,229 tons of polymeric products, 39,710 tons of sulfur, 24,000 tons of lube cut, 11,880 tons of chemicals, 4,665 tons of oil, 650 tons of petroleum products, 250 tons of feedstocks and 200 tons of insulation.

The IME also traded within the same week 12,194 tons of commodities on its side market. It's worth noting that the IME's side market played host to trade of magnesium ingots for the first time.

As previously reported, Iran Mercantile Exchange witnessed trade of 11,117,938 tons of commodities and 170 vehicles with a total trading value of almost $3 billion on its physical market during the past Iranian calendar month (ended on July 22).

As reported, the exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor, trade of 8,893,677 tons of commodities valued at nearly $2 billion.

Items traded on this floor included 4,603,093 tons of cement, 1,979,000 tons of iron ore, 1,366,709 tons of steel, 906,200 tons of sponge iron, 62,625 tons of aluminum, 52,641 tons of copper, 42,550 tons of zinc, 2,000 tons of coke, 820 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 550 tons of cast iron, 75 tons of precious metals concentrate and 170 vehicles.

Based on this report, the exchange saw trade of 1,200 kg of saffron on its agricultural trading floor.

Moreover, the exchange saw trade of 1,995,334 tons of commodities worth more than $892 million on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor.

The IME's customers purchased on this floor 589,591 tons of bitumen, 567,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 422,963 tons of polymeric products, 187,000 tons of lube cut, 164,147 tons of chemicals, 33,215 tons of sulfur, 17,006 tons of oil, 16,068 tons of petroleum products, 1,345 tons of insulation and 790 tons of feedstocks.

Last was the IME's side market on which the exchange traded 228,925 tons of commodities.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

