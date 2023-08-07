Vietnam Cultural Days to be held in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Vietnam Cultural Days will be held at the Iran Cinema Museum on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Iran and Vietnam.

The cultural event will take place from August 9 to 11 at the Iran Cinema Museum, located in Tehran with the presence of a delegation of high-ranking government and cultural officials of Vietnam.

The opening ceremony of the event will be held on Wednesday evening in the presence of Iranian cultural officials, the Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue and the Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

During the event, handicrafts, traditional clothes, books and photos taken from touristic, cultural and historical attractions of Vietnam as well as Iran-Vietnam relations will be showcased.

Three Vietnamese films will be also screened during the country’s cultural days in Iran.

The cultural event will be held with the joint cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iran Cinema Museum and the Embassy of Vietnam in Iran.

ZM/



