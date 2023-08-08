Vietnam National Assembly chairman visits Iran

TEHRAN– Vietnam’s National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning, beginning his official visit to Iran at an invitation of Speaker of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, VNA reported.

While there, Hue will hold talks with his host and meet with high-ranking Iranian officials, the Chairman of the Iran-Vietnam friendship parliamentary group and the president of the Iran-Vietnam friendship association.

He will also deliver a speech at a law and policy forum to boost economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Iran; make a presentation at the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs; participate in the opening ceremony of a Vietnamese culture week; and visit a number of production, economic, scientific and technological facilities in Tehran and Isfahan.

Hue's trip is taking place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, nearly 25 years after NA Chairman Nong Duc Manh’s Iran visit in 1999, and five years after Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani’s official visit to Vietnam in April 2018.

It is expected to provide a strong impetus to elevate bilateral relations to a new height, better tapping the existing cooperation potential in various aspects such as politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, culture, and science and technology.