TEDPIX loses 1,700 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 1,711 points (0.09 percent) on Sunday.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi has said his organization’s current priority is to attract capital for the country’s private sector.

“Our approach in the capital market is to create the basis for the active presence of the private sector in the market to attract the financing they need to achieve their economic goals,” Eshqi stated.

According to the official, if there is continuous communication between the private sector and the capital market the country’s economy will be transformed.

MA