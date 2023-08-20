Commemoration for late director Khosrow Sinai to be held in Tehran 

TEHRAN – A commemoration ceremony for late Iranian director Khosrow Sinai will be held in Cinema Museum of Iran on Tuesday evening.

Khosrow Sinai succumbed in his battle with COVID-19 in 2022 at 79.

He produced nearly 30 documentary films, nine feature films, eight short films, and four animated films.

“The Melody Which an Antique Hears”, “Beyond the Clamor”, “The Coldness of Iron”, “Haj Mosavvar al-Maleki” and “Hossein Yavari” are among his credits.

He was also the director of the documentary “Talking with a Shadow” about Iran’s foremost short story writer, Sadeq Hedayat, who was influenced by world literature, especially European literature, and had read the works of Kafka, Poe and Dostoyevsky.

In 2008, Poland decorated Sinai with the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Merit for his documentary “The Lost Requiem” (1970-1983) about the story of the wartime exodus to Iran of thousands of Polish citizens after being released from the Soviet labor camps of Siberia during World War II.

“Bride of Fire”, his feature drama, won the Crystal Simorgh for best screenplay at the 18th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran.

Sinai is survived by his widows Farah Osuli and Gizella Varga Sinai, two top painters, and his son Sam and daughters Alma, Yasmin and Samira.

ZM