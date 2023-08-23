TEDPIX gains over 8,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN - TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 8,348 points to 1.946 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 6.014 billion securities worth 30.41 trillion rials (about $6.218 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

The Iranian government has been taking new measures to restore shareholders’ trust in the stock market and help the market thrive again.

