TEHRAN – The 30th Iran Handmade Carpet Exhibition, a remarkable showcase of Persian artistry and craftsmanship, has opened its doors in Tehran.

Set against a backdrop of beautifully woven masterpieces, the expo provides a platform for artisans, traders, and industry experts to come together and share their knowledge, expertise, and creativity.

Visitors from all corners of the globe converge to witness the stunning display of Iranian carpets at this year's exhibition that runs from August 23 to 29.

With its long history of carpet production, Iran has always been regarded as the ultimate destination for carpet enthusiasts worldwide.

From traditional to modern designs, the exhibition offers an unparalleled opportunity to appreciate the diverse artistic expressions encapsulated within each carpet.

Visitors can explore various techniques, patterns, and materials used in carpet weaving, gaining a deeper understanding of this ancient and cherished art form.

As the global taste for handmade carpets continues to grow, the carpet expo offers a unique opportunity for discerning buyers and collectors to interact directly with carpet producers and gain insights into the intricate process of carpet making.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally, with the medallion pattern being arguably the most characteristic feature of them all. Weavers spend several months in front of a loom, stringing and knotting thousands of threads. Some practice established patterns. Some make their own.

Each Persian carpet is a scene that seems ageless, a procedure that can take as long as a year. These efforts have long put Iran’s carpets among the most complex and labor-intensive handicrafts in the world. When the weaving is finally done, the carpet is cut, washed, and put out in the sun to dry.

Throughout history, invaders, politicians, and even enemies have left their impact on Iran’s carpets. As mentioned by the Britannica Encyclopedia, little is known about Persian carpet-making before the 15th century, when art was already approaching a peak.

For instance, the Mongol invasion of the 13th century depressed Persia’s artistic life, only partially restored by the renaissance under the Mongol Il-Khan dynasty (1256–1353). Although the conquests of Timur (who died in 1405) were in most respects disastrous to Persia, he favored artisans and spared them to work on his great palaces in Samarkand.

Later in the 17th century, there was a growing demand for the production of so many gold and silver-threaded carpets that were ultimately exported to Europe. Some were made in Kashan, but many of the finest came from Isfahan. With their high-keyed fresh colors and opulence, they have affinities with European Renaissance and Baroque idioms.

At the beginning of the 18th century, nomads and town dwellers were still making carpets using dyes developed over centuries, each group maintaining an authentic tradition. Not made for an impatient Western market, these humbler rugs of the “low school” are frequently beautifully designed and are of good material and technique.

AFM