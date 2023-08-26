Seoul’s envoy tours attractions in northwest Iran

TEHRAN – Seoul’s ambassador to Tehran Yun Kang-hyeon has paid visits to several tourist attractions in Urmia, northwest Iran.

Anthropology Museum of Urmia and St. Mary Church were among the sites that the South Korean ambassador toured during his visit to the capital of West Azarbaijan province, CHTN reported on Saturday.

West Azarbaijan embraces a variety of lush natural sceneries, cultural heritage sites, and museums including the UNESCO sites of Takht-e Soleyman and Qareh Klise (St. Thaddeus Monastery), Teppe Hasanlu, and the ruined Bastam Citadel.

The region was home to several ancient civilizations. According to Britannica, it was conquered by Alexander the Great in the 4th century BC and was named Atropatene after one of Alexander’s generals, Atropates, who established a small kingdom there. Ultimately, the area returned to the Persian (Iranian) rule under the Sasanians in the 3rd century CE.

AFM