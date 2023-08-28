TEDPIX rises 32,700 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 32,745 points to 2.084 million on Monday.

As reported, 12.947 billion securities worth 83.26 trillion rials (about $170 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA