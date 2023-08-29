ICOMOS assessor says UNESCO registration of Iran’s Ecbatana is possible

TEHRAN – Ghassan Shomali, a top cultural heritage expert from the International Council on Monuments and Sites, believes that there is a chance for Ecbatana to become a World Heritage site.

Following rounds of careful observations of the ancient site and its surroundings, the expert has said that the UNESCO registration of Iran’s Ecbatana is possible, IRNA reported.

The ICOMOS inspector made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with Iran’s Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Ali Darabi, after returning from Hamedan’s Ecbatana.

The Iranian deputy minister said for his part that Hegmataneh (Ecbatana) dates back to the Media era and is important as it represents different historical periods of Iran.

“We are looking forward to the international registration of Hegmataneh and the people of Iran appreciate people who protect their culture and civilization,” Darabi said.

In addition, the expert visited Hamedan’s historical core and its destinations such as Imam Khomeini Sq., Jameh Mosque, the historical bazaar, Avicenna Mausoleum, and Mausoleum of Esther and Mordechai, the report said.

Locally known as Hegmataneh, Ecbatana partly overlaps with modern Hamedan, which was once one of the world’s greatest cities of ancient times.

Hamedan’s Governor-General Moslem Makhfi has said a possible UNESCO designation of Ecbatana provides a great opportunity for Iran’s tourism sector. “The UNESCO registration of the Hegmataneh ensemble will provide an unparalleled opportunity not only for Hamedan but for the whole tourism sector of Iran.”

The ancient site served as the capital of Medes and later the summer residence for Achaemenid kings. The ensemble is made up of a priceless archeological site and a singular collection of historical ruins.

Ecbatana embraces artifacts from six different historical eras that are still extant, including an odd collection that belonged to Iran's Christians. It is well protected as a result of its significance to history and culture.

The ancient site was first excavated in 1913 by the French Assyriologist Charles Fossey. In 2006, excavations in a limited area of Hegmataneh hill failed to uncover anything older than the Parthian period (247 BC). However, excavations have been limited due to the modern city covering most of the ancient sites.

Around 1220, Hamedan was destroyed by the Mongols. In 1386, it was sacked by Timur (Tamerlane), a Turkish conqueror, and the inhabitants were massacred. In the 17th century, it was partially restored and then frequently changed hands between the Iranian dynasties and the Ottomans.

Located on a high plain, Hamedan is pleasantly cool in the summer but can snow and freeze from December to March. Hamedans attractions include Ali Sadr Cave, Ganjnameh Inscriptions, Avicenna Mausoleum, Hegmataneh Hill, Alaviyan Dome, Jameh Mosque, and St. Stephanos Gregorian Church, among others.

AFM