5,400 idle units revived in Iran since September 2021

TEHRAN – Iran’s 13th government administration has managed to revive 5,400 idle and semi-active industrial units across the country since it took office in September 2021, an official with the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry said.

According to Ali Karimpour-Natanzi, the executive secretary of the government’s movement to revive idle economic units, the reviving of the mentioned units has created job opportunities for 118,000 people, IRNA reported.

“There are currently 52,000 idle and semi-active units across the country, 12,000 of which are based in industrial parks and zones,” Karimpour-Natanzi said.

“We have a conceptual model for the reviving program in which the private sector as a contractor or middle link should revive stagnant units by receiving various facilities from the government,” the official said.

According to the official, attracting investment and liquidity is currently the main challenge that the country’s industrial production units are facing.

In the past few years, many of the production units across Iran have been wrestling with financial issues as well as the problem of supplying their raw materials, so that, many have been forced to shut down or decrease their activities.

The Industry Ministry’s program for revving such units has tried to identify major problems and issues that the production units are facing in order to bring them back into the production cycle by resolving such problems.

Two weeks ago, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi inaugurated 20 industrial, infrastructure, and development projects valued at 294.8 trillion rials (over $60 million) in industrial parks and zones across the country through video conferencing.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the acting head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) Farshad Moghimi.

Put into operation in 11 different provinces, the mentioned projects were inaugurated on the occasion of the national day of supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

The projects include nine infrastructure projects with a total investment of 1.88 trillion rials (about $3.82 million), seven industrial projects with an investment of 18.35 trillion rials (over $37.8 million), and the revival of four idle industrial units with an investment of 9.24 trillion rials (over $18.9 million).

As reported, the inauguration of the mentioned projects has created direct job opportunities for 723 people.

The projects were carried out in the provinces of Kermanshah, Markazi, Zanjan, Yazd, Alborz, Lorestan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Golestan, Isfahan, Qazvin, and East Azarbaijan.

EF/MA