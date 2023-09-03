Russian translation of Iranian resistance literature showcased at Moscow book fair

TEHRAN –A number of significant works of Iranian resistance literature, which have been translated into Russian, are on show at the 36th Moscow International Book Fair (MIBF).

The highlight of the books is "Cell Number 14", a collection of memories of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei from the prisons and the exiles of the revolution era.

"Shina's Daughter", “Peace Be on Ibrahim”, "Water Never Dies”, "The 23 People”, “Blood Pool” and “An Immigrant from the Land of the Sun” are other notable works on display in Iran’s pavilion.

Iran is participating at the 36th Moscow International Book Fair, which opened on August 30 in the Russian capital, Moscow, and will come to an end tonight.

Over 600 titles in Persian and Russian are presented at Iran pavilion including books on the subjects such as religion, children and young adults, Iranian studies, the Sacred Defense, resistance literature, classic and contemporary literature and arts among others.

Furthermore, various events such as specialized meetings, unveiling ceremonies and introduction of books, meetings with publishers, authors and MIBF’s officials are among the programs of Iran pavilion.

Besides Iran, more than 300 participants from Russia, Belarus, Germany, Kazakhstan and China have presented titles of all genres at the fair.

The book fair has included nearly 300 events in its program where participants can attend the presentations of literary works and communicate with authors.

