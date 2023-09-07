Export from South Khorasan increases 53% in 5 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of export from South Khorasan province, in the east of Iran, rose 53 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Mohammad Kouhgerd, the director-general of the province’s customs department, said that commodities worth $61.337 million were exported from the province in the five-month period.

The official put the weight of the exported products at 473,509 tons, indicating also 53 percent rise year on year.

He named Iraq, Armenia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan as the main destinations of the products exported from the province during the first five months of the present year.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year reached $19.3 billion.

Based on IRICA data, Iran exported about 55.9 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $19.3 billion in the mentioned five months, registering an 8.55-percent decline in value and a 26.56 percent rise in terms of weight, IRNA reported.

According to the IRICA, the main reason for the decline in the country’s export value in the mentioned period is the decrease in the global price of petrochemical products which account for a big share of the Iranian export basket.

MA