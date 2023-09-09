TEDPIX drops 21,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 21,307 points to 2.129 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 8.313 billion securities worth 64.913 trillion rials (about $132.4 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA