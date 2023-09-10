TEDPIX falls nearly 6,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 5,975 points to 2.123 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 8.812 billion securities worth 60.148 trillion rials (about $122.7 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA