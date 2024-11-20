Fantasy vs. reality: Israel's military death toll in Gaza hits 800

TEHRAN- Hamas has transformed the Gaza Strip into a burial ground for Israeli troops since the regime launched war on the Palestinian territory more than a year ago.

According to the Israeli army, a soldier was killed and a senior officer was seriously wounded during fighting in northern Gaza on Tuesday. It said they were hit during an exchange of fire with gunmen in the Beit Lahiya area.

The death means that 800 Israeli soldiers and officers have now been killed in fighting since Hamas carried out a surprise military attack in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which was dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his army to attack Gaza after Hamas conducted the operation.

Netanyahu, known as Bibi, has repeatedly vowed to continue the war until “destroying” Hamas and returning captives.

More than 1,100 people were killed and 250 others were taken captive during the Hamas operation.

The resistance movement freed more than 100 captives following a temporary ceasefire deal with Israel in November last year.

The Israeli army has also released some captives following brutal raids in Gaza. It has been confirmed that some others have fallen victim to friendly fire.

For now, about 100 captives remain in Gaza, though around one-third of that number are believed to have died.

Netanyahu has not only failed to secure the release of captives but he has also failed to eliminate Hamas.

In June, the spokesperson for the Israeli military expressed skepticism regarding the feasibility of Netanyahu's objective to defeat Hamas.

“The idea that it is possible to destroy Hamas, to make Hamas vanish — that is throwing sand in the eyes of the public,” Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told Israel’s Channel 13.

Former Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant also said during a closed-door hearing before a Knesset committee in August that Netanyahu’s “total victory” slogan over Hamas is “gibberish”.

Besides, domestic protests over Netanyahu’s failure to release captives have become a regular occurrence in Israeli cities.

Nonetheless, Netanyahu has maintained his aggressive stance towards the Gaza conflict.

On Tuesday, Bibi said the Israeli military is “doing a wonderful job” in Gaza.

“Here, in the central Gaza Strip and throughout the Gaza Strip, they have achieved excellent results,” Netanyahu claimed.

He added, “And the best is yet to come. Hamas will no longer exist in Gaza.”

The rising Israeli casualties in the Gaza Strip clearly indicate that Bibi is living in a fantasy world.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army had to prepare another coffin for its soldiers. As long as Netanyahu prolongs the war, the demand for additional coffins for his troops will persist.



