Export from Golestan province rises 44% in 7 months yr/yr

TEHRAN – As announced by a provincial official, the value of non-oil export from Golestan province, in the northeast of Iran, rose 44 percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Darvish-Ali Hassan-Zadeh, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said non-oil goods worth $244 million were exported from the province in the seven-month period of this yea.

He named Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Iraq as the three top countries to them commodities from Golestan are exported.

The official further announced that Golestan province exported non-oil commodities valued at $326 million in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

As previously announced by the former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s foreign trade reached $99.7 billion during the first seven months of the present Iranian year.

Mohammad Rezvanifar said that of the mentioned figure, $60.2 billion was the value of the country’s export, and $39.5 billion was the worth of the import.

He put the value of non-oil export at $32.5 billion, the oil export at $27 billion, and technical-engineering export at $700 million in the seven-month period.

Saying that the value of the country’s non-oil export rose 15 percent in the first seven months of this year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the official put the weight of non-oil export at 88.7 million tons in the mentioned seven-month, with 11.48 percent growth, year on year.

He further put the weight of the seven-month import at 21.7 million tons.

According to Rezvanifar, the average value of each ton of exported goods has increased by three percent to $367 and the average worth of each ton of imported products has risen six percent to $1,819 in the first seven months of this year, as compared to the same time span of the past year.

