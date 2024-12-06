Davood Azad to perform at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall

TEHRAN-Iranian singer, multi-instrumental musician, and composer Davood Azad will perform with his band at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on Monday.

The concert of Davood Azad Ensemble will include 11 Iranian and Azeri folk pieces, five of which have been chosen from poems by Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi, Honaronline reported.

Azad will also play tanbur (a long-necked string instrument) at the concert. He will be accompanied by Bita Ghorbanzadeh and Nima Haddadi (daf), Amin Heydari (oud), Nazli Bakhshayesh (harp), Fardin Lahourpur (balaban), and Parvaneh Anaraki (contrebasse).

Born in Urmia, West Azarbaijan Province, Azad, 60, is a virtuoso in Persian instruments tar, oud, daf, rabab, setar (Iranian lute-like stringed instrument), and tanbur (a long-necked string instrument). He is also a vocalist in Iranian classical music, Azeri folk music, and Persian Sufi music, which refers to the devotional music of the Sufis, inspired by the works of Sufi poets like Rumi.

Azad is admired for his unique singing style, integrating classical and modern music. He has held over 300 concerts in Iran and other counties, and performed at international festivals over the last two decades in Iran, Europe, North America, Australia and East Asia. He is the first Iranian lecturer invited to Oxford University to lecture about Iranian music and its forms.

With his contemporary vision of classical Persian music, he tries to spread the message of and belief in unity, harmony, and peace among nations. His music is universal and appeals to people of all backgrounds.

SS/SAB