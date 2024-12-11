Air pollution forces events cancelation in Tehran

TEHRAN - The Iranian capital Tehran's severe air pollution has led to the closure of schools, universities, and government offices in the province on Wednesday and Thursday.

The decision has been made by the Tehran Air Pollution Emergency Committee to protect public health during the peak of pollution.

A football match between Esteghlal and Mes Kerman in Iran’s Hazfi Cup has been postponed due to the pollution. The match was scheduled to be held on Wednesday in Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium.

The Iranian capital and several other cities have been hit by severe air pollution over the past week, forcing schools and universities to rely on remote leading.