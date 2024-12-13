Non-oil goods worth over $800m exported from Isfahan province in 8 months

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 1.252 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at $836.391 million were exported from Isfahan province in the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20-November 21).

Rasoul Kouhestani-Pajouh, the head of the province’s Customs Department, said that importing products worth $224 million, Pakistan was the first destination of Iranian non-oil goods in the mentioned eight-month period.

He mentioned Iraq and Afghanistan as the second and third top destinations of the products exported from the province in the first eight months of the present year.

The value of Iran’s non-oil exports increased by 18 percent in the first eight months of the current Iranian year, compared to the same period last year, according to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Iran exported 103.558 million tons of goods valued at $38.152 billion in the mentioned eight months, also registering a 14.66 percent rise in terms of weight, Mehr News Agency reported.

The Islamic Republic also imported 24.525 million tons of commodities worth $45.127 billion in the said eight months.

The country’s trade balance was negative $7.0 billion in the eight months mentioned, according to IRICA.

China, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India were the main export destinations of Iranian goods during the mentioned period.

These countries accounted for 82.29 percent of the weight and 82.94 percent of the value of the country's total non-oil exports.

The UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, the Russian Federation, and India were also the top sources of imports for Iran in the first eight months of the current year.

