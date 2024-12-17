Artificial intelligence to boost Iran’s petrochemical industry

TEHRAN – Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology has announced plans to introduce innovative artificial intelligence tools into the petrochemical industry to drive its development, Mehr News Agency reported.

Hossein Afshin, speaking at a press conference during the third Petrofan event, emphasized the vital role of the oil and petrochemical sectors in driving the country’s economic growth and national revenue.

“When we talk about oil and petrochemicals, we are discussing foreign currency earnings and national progress. While technology advances rapidly, our focus remains on petrochemicals as a key income-generating sector,” Afshin said.

He stressed that without investment in research and development, industries are doomed to stagnation.

Afshin acknowledged that while the petrochemical industry is a major driver of Iran’s economy, it still faces challenges, including underdevelopment in some downstream sectors. Additionally, the proportion of investment in research and development remains low compared to the size of the industry.

“Today, we aim to apply cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools in the petrochemical sector to foster its growth and development,” he added.

EF/MA