Iran wrestling legend Hassan Yazdani turns 30

TEHRAN – Iran legendary freestyler Hassan Yazdani Charati turned 30 today.

Yazdani is an Olympic and World Champion in freestyle wrestling in two weight categories. He became Olympic champion in the 74kg category at the 2016 Summer Olympics after defeating Russian wrestler Aniuar Geduev in the final.

The following year he became World Champion at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships in the Men's freestyle 86 kg category. He won his second world title at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan and third at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Norway.

Yazdani has also won two silver medals in the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games.

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has described Iranian freestyle wrestler Yazdani as "the greatest".

He has recently undergone shoulder surgery in Paris.

Yazdani will change his weight category and compete in the 92kg in the world championship. He will also change his category to 97kg in the 2026 Asian Games and 2028 Olympic Games.

Yazdani is the most decorated Iranian wrestler with eight world and Olympics medals.