Israeli airstrike hits Baalbek in Lebanon

The Israeli army launched an airstrike in the Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon on Wednesday, the first such attack since a ceasefire agreement last month, Lebanese media said, Anadolu reported.

The Israeli strike targeted an area between the towns of Talia and Hizzine in the Baalbek district, the state news agency NNA reported.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

Lebanese authorities have reported around 300 Israeli violations since the ceasefire agreement took effect on Nov. 27 to end fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on a ceasefire monitoring committee on Tuesday to pressure Israel to halt its violations of the agreement.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel’s onslaught on Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,663 others have been injured.