Solar panels distributed to nomads at 10% of cost

TEHRAN – Iran has launched a program to provide portable solar panels to all its nomadic households, requiring them to pay only 10 percent of the cost, a senior official from the Organization for Nomadic Affairs announced.

Dariush Nematollahi, the director-general for production improvement, said that since 2019, around 28,000 solar systems have been distributed, benefiting 10 percent of the country's 252,000 nomadic households. He emphasized that with sufficient funding, the program could bring electricity to all nomads within three years.

Currently, only 10 percent of nomadic families have access to portable solar systems. An additional 2,000 units are ready for distribution through provincial power networks, Nematollahi said.

“This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with Tavanir under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy to ensure electricity access for nomads across the country,” he added.

Generation of electricity by solar farms in Iran increased by 38 percent during the ninth Iranian calendar month Azar (November 21 – December 20), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

As reported, the solar farms generated over 81 million kilowatt/hours of electricity in the mentioned month of the present year.

This amount of electricity generated by the solar farms prevented the emission of 56,000 tons of Green House Gases (GHG).

The capacity of Iran's solar farms is going to increase by 4,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of the next Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2026), the country’s energy minister announced.

Abbas Ali-Abadi said that the power network of the country is large and with the annual generation and consumption capacity of about 350 billion kilowatt hours of electricity, it has technically the potential for attracting more than 30,000 megawatts of solar energy.

“We are trying to realize this potential with the cooperation of the private sector and we provide an attractive investment environment and a suitable market to attract investors to cooperate, while significant contracts have been concluded in this field since the beginning of the government”, the minister added.

He further stated that considering that the current capacity of the country's solar power plants is 1,200 megawatts, with this increase, it is expected that this figure will reach more than 3,000 to 4,000 megawatts by next year, which is a significant figure.

As announced by an official with Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), the capacity of Iran's renewable power plants is going to increase by 500 megawatts (MW) by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2025).

“Considering the capacity of the new power plants under construction, the capacity of renewable power plants will increase by 500 megawatts by the end of the current year,” Ali Shabnavard, the director general of SATBA’s Office for Supervision of Construction and Production of Power Plants said.

This trend shows the serious determination of the Ministry of Energy and the government to overcome the imbalance of electricity supply and demand by the development of renewable energy in the country, he stressed.

He put the current nominal capacity of the country’s renewables at 1,371 MW, adding that just last week 53 MW was added to the capacity of the country’s renewable power plants.

Over the past few years, the Iranian government has taken serious measures to accelerate the growth and development of renewable energies in the country.

Diversification of financing models for renewable projects, increasing the ceiling of guaranteed electricity purchase, providing the possibility of buying and selling renewable electricity in the green board of the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and providing the possibility of exporting renewable electricity have been the most important measures taken for this purpose.

Iranian Energy Ministry has also put it on the agenda to add 10,000 MW to the capacity of the country’s renewable power plants by the end of 2025.

In January 2022, the Energy Ministry and some of the country’s private contractors signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) to cooperate in the construction of new renewable power plants across the country.

In late July, SATBA Head Mahmoud Kamani said 600 renewable power plants with a total capacity of 13,500 MW are under construction across the country and with these power plants going operational the share of renewables in Iran’s power generation will reach 15 percent.

“We hope that by implementing these power plants, the share of renewable energies in Iran's electricity production will increase to more than 15 percent in the next two years,” Kamani said.

EF/MA