Pezeshkian’s visit to Bushehr highlights Iran’s maritime, nuclear advancements

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent visit to the southern province of Bushehr emphasized Iran’s dedication to enhancing its maritime security, industrial self-sufficiency, and peaceful nuclear energy program.

The two-day visit concluded on Thursday, featuring key inaugurations and inspections that demonstrated the nation’s resilience and technological advancements despite external pressures.

At the Shahid Mahalati Shipbuilding Complex, Pezeshkian supervised the delivery of 10 advanced Coast Guard and pilot vessels to the Ports and Maritime Organization.

Constructed entirely by Iranian engineers and technicians, these vessels represent the country's increasing maritime capabilities and commitment to protecting its territorial waters.

The President described the achievement as a “testament to Iran’s ingenuity and determination to rely on domestic capabilities,” noting that such progress “neutralizes the impact of unjust sanctions.”

He also emphasized the strategic importance of Bushehr province as a center for both energy production and maritime defense.

Additionally, the ceremony marked the beginning of construction for six modern firefighting vessels aimed at enhancing port safety and environmental protection.

Reaffirming commitment to peaceful nuclear energy

President Pezeshkian also visited the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on Thursday, authorizing operations at Units 2 and 3. He toured various sections of the first unit, including the control room and turbine, where he received briefings on the plant’s operations, electricity production, and power transmission to the grid.

He also inspected the construction sites of Units 2 and 3 and ordered the installation of the first key equipment component for Unit 2’s reactor building to enhance safety standards.

The first phase of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, operating at a capacity of 1,015 megawatts, has generated 72 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity over 11 years since its commissioning.

Its operation has not only recovered an investment equivalent to four times the plant's construction cost but has also facilitated the training of specialized personnel and the expansion of clean and sustainable energy production.

Units 2 and 3 each have a nominal production capacity of 1,057 megawatts. According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), the facility has made significant advances, resulting in the generation of 7.4 billion kilowatt-hours of nuclear electricity in recent years.

Highlighting the plant’s role in Iran’s energy security, President Pezeshkian instructed officials to expedite the completion of Phase II, which will add 1,000 megawatts of clean electricity to the national grid.

“Nuclear technology is a symbol of national pride and self-reliance,” he declared, reiterating Iran’s commitment to peaceful atomic energy.

The President also lauded the dedication of Iranian nuclear scientists, whose expertise has ensured the plant’s uninterrupted operation despite external challenges.

‘If our nuclear centers are hit, we will build a thousand others’

Recent reports from The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post claim that U.S. intelligence suggests Israel might be planning airstrikes against Iran's nuclear facilities in mid-2025.

Both outlets emphasize that such aggressions would likely depend on U.S. support, including aerial refueling and intelligence sharing, with the potential to temporarily hinder Iran's nuclear advancements.

Even though these organized “leaks” seem to be part of a broader narrative aimed at painting Iran as vulnerable, Pezehskian sounded confident about the nation's capabilities during one of his several speeches in Bushehr.

"They aim to threaten us by targeting our nuclear installations, but they cannot erase the intellect of our youth. Even if a hundred nuclear sites are attacked, our children will build a thousand more," he stated.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned the possibility of the Israeli regime’s belligerent actions against Iran in an interview with Fox News.

Meanwhile, Iran's Air Force chief, Gen. Hamid Vahedi, declared on Thursday, "We inform all nations, friends and foes alike, that our country's strategy is defensive, yet we will retaliate with strength against any hostile act."