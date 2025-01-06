Solar systems for 1m families can generate 5,000 MW of electricity per year

TEHRAN- The head of the Association of Iranian Manufacturers and Suppliers of Renewable Energy Products and Services (known as SATKA) has said that if a five-kilowatt solar system is installed in each house and one million families are equipped in this way, and loans are allocated for this purpose, 5,000 megawatts (MW) of solar electricity will be produced annually.

As announced by the energy minister on December 20, the capacity of Iran's solar farms is going to increase by 4,000 megawatts by the end of the next Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2026).

Abbas Ali-Abadi said that the power network of the country is large and with the annual generation and consumption capacity of about 350 billion kilowatt hours of electricity, it has technically the potential for attracting more than 30,000 megawatts of solar energy.

“We are trying to realize this potential with the cooperation of the private sector and we provide an attractive investment environment and a suitable market to attract investors to cooperate, while significant contracts have been concluded in this field since the beginning of the government”, the minister added.

He further stated that considering that the current capacity of the country's solar power plants is 1,200 megawatts, with this increase, it is expected that this figure will reach more than 3,000 to 4,000 megawatts by next year, which is a significant figure.

Iran's renewable energy capacity has grown significantly under the 14th administration, reaching 1,520 megawatts (MW) in early January.

The country's energy imbalance and the critical need to expand renewable energy use have been a priority for the administration.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has consistently emphasized the importance of renewable energy development, urging immediate intervention to resolve any obstacles to its expansion. This commitment has driven significant growth in renewable energy capacity.

Installed capacity for renewable power plants, which stood at 1,231 MW at the beginning of the current administration, increased by 289 MW to reach 1,520 MW by the end of December.

On January 2, Mohsen Tarztalab, the head of SATBA (Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization), announced plans to increase renewable energy capacity to 1,800 MW by the end of the year.

This expansion aligns with the country's strategic goals to diversify energy sources and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

SATBA has identified substantial potential for further development. Assessments indicate that Iran could produce over 20,000 MW of wind energy and 800 MW of biomass energy.