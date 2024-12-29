Iran to send 19 Greco-Roman wrestlers to Zagreb
TEHRAN – Iran wrestling federation will send 19 Greco-Roman wrestlers to the 2025 Ranking Series.
The first Ranking Series will be held in Zagreb, Croatia from Feb. 5 to 9.
The World Ranking Series events are the main International Tournaments supervised by United World Wrestling (UWW). These events are fully integrated into the Ranking System. These events provide points to each athlete in order to establish the World Ranking at the end of the year.
The four World Ranking Series events are organized every year (except the Olympic year where only two World Ranking Series are organized).
Iran’s Greco-Roman team:
55kg: Armin Shamsipour, Mehdi Ahadi
60kg: Puya Naserpour
63kg: Erfan Jarkani, Mohammadmehdi Keshtkar
67kg: Ahmadreza Mohsennejad, Mohammadreza Gholami
72kg: Mohammadreza Geraei, Danial Sohrabi, Iman Mohammadi
77kg: Ali Oskou, Alireza Abdevali, Amin Kavianinejad, Amir Abdi
82kg: Gholamreza Farrokhi
87kg: Naser Alizadeh
97kg: Shayan Habib Zare, Hamidreza Badkan
130kg: Aliakbar Yousefi
The team is headed by Hassan Rangraz in the tournament.
Leave a Comment