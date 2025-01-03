Over 33,000 tons of red meat produced in a month

TEHRAN- The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) announced that over 33,000 tons of red meat was produced in Iran during the eight Iranian calendar month Aban (October 22-November 20).

Beef and veal had the lion’s share in the country’s red meat output during the eighth month with 17,682 tons, followed by lamb and mutton with 12,287 tons, goat meat with 2,714 tons, and red meat from other livestock with 830 tons.

Supply of red meat in the eighth month of this year fell 10 percent from that of the same month in the previous year, and two percent from the seventh month.

Iran is among the leading consumers of red meat in the West Asia region with lamb being the most sought after. However, the consumption per person is around a third of what is normally seen in countries like the U.S. and Australia, mainly due to the prohibition of pork in Islamic law.

The major part of Iran’s red meat imports comes from countries like Brazil, where Iranian supervisors directly control culling methods to ensure they comply with religious rules.

MA