Tehran hosts intl. conference on AI in health

TEHRAN –An international conference on artificial intelligence (AI) in the health sector was held from January 1-5 at Razi Conference Center in Tehran.

Currently, artificial intelligence plays a key role in the prevention, and early detection of diseases as well as the development of personalized treatment by analyzing data and comparing the results, IRIB reported.



Statistics have shown noticeable cost savings, about 40 percent, using artificial intelligence in health in advanced countries. In some specific cases, like breast or lung cancers, artificial intelligence can lower healthcare costs by 80 percent, hence knowledge-based economy should aim to utilize AI to save healthcare costs, IRIB quoted Mostafa Qaemi, the secretary of the Biology Development Headquarters, as saying.

At present, 17 domestic companies use artificial intelligence in their technological production, the official noted.

Developing smart healthcare document

Smart University of Medical Sciences (SMUMS) has compiled a smart healthcare document, which is currently in the final stages of approval.

Once approved, the document is a valuable step taken towards digital transformation in the country’s healthcare system, the health ministry’s website quoted Hassan Bakhtiari, the SMUMS president, as saying.

He made the remarks in a meeting held before the inauguration of the second international congress on artificial intelligence (AI) in medical sciences held in Tehran from December 18 to 20.

The SMUMS research center is a suitable place for conducting applied research and recruiting medical researchers. The center can also help develop treatment and reduce treatment costs, he noted.

Highlighting that most of the regional countries are pioneers in artificial intelligence, he said: “Iran needs to strengthen its position in the artificial intelligence sector in the region.”

AI plays a key role in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases. It also improves the quality of medical services.

Bakhtiari went on to say that by using AI technology, the development of medical services in disadvantaged and rural areas can be put on the agenda.

Telemedicine is one of the areas in which AI can help establish health justice by providing access to advanced medical services in remote areas, he added.

The second international congress on AI in medical sciences is organized by Smart University of Medical Sciences. It will focus on topics such as digital health, medical data processing, personalized medicine, and artificial intelligence applications in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

MT/MG

